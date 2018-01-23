Police investigating lawn jockeys found draped in Confederate flags

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lawn jockeys outside the National Museum of Racing in Saratoga Springs were found covered with Confederate flags.

A spokesman for the museum said no damage was done, but the museum is considering it an act of vandalism and trespassing and not “art action” as the anonymous perpetrator claimed it to be.

The museum issued the following statement:

The lawn jockeys on the Museum property along Union Avenue represent some of the most important and historic racing stables in our beloved sport’s history. They offer no social commentary or racial overtones from our perspective. The response we have received from the public has been overwhelmingly positive since they were unveiled last year. The statues add beauty and vibrancy to our Museum property and Saratoga Springs. They are meant to represent the colors and pageantry of thoroughbred racing and honor the sport’s great traditions. We look forward to installing more lawn jockeys in 2018 along with detailing the history and significance of the statues so the public understands their history. Although no damage was done, this is an act of vandalism and trespassing and we do not consider this ‘art action,’ as the anonymous perpetrator has claimed it to be.

The jockeys were unveiled last year. The museum said it celebrates the history of racing and offers no social commentary or racial overtones. It plans to install more lawn jockeys this year.

Saratoga Springs police are also investigating.