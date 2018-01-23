NY lawmakers pushing for voting reforms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some changes could be coming to the voting rules in New York.

Right now, Democrats are trying to change the rules they say are responsible for low voter turnout.

The Senate’s Minority Conference announced Tuesday that it has introduced more than a dozen bills aimed at making it easier for New Yorkers to cast their ballots.

Democrats are pushing for early voting, which is already in place in 34 other states. The early voting bill would provide state funding so local governments wouldn’t have to cover related costs.