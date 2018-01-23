NFL rejects veterans group ad against flag protests

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers’ Eli Harold (57), Eric Reid (35) and Marquise Goodwin (11) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. President Donald Trump’s feud with the NFL about players kneeling during the national anthem is the runaway winner for the top sports story of 2017 in balloting by AP members and editors. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

NEW YORK (KETK) — The National Football League has rejected a Super Bowl ad from a veterans group asking for people to stand during the national anthem.

According to ArmyTimes, the ad would have cost AMVETS $30,000 and has a #PleaseStand picture with a service member saluting the flag.

The group claims the NFL did not provide a reason for their refusal.

The organization commander released an open letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

ArmyTimes reports NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy said the Super Bowl game program “is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams and the Super Bowl. It’s never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement.”

Super Bowl LII will take place Sunday, February 4 at 5 p.m. The Philadelphia Eagles will represent the NFC against the AFC’s New England Patriots.

