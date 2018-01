TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for having inappropriate sexual contact with a child that was under the age of 11.

William Schrell, 74, of Berlin, pleaded guilty to making a child perform oral sex on him.

“This defendant committed an unspeakable act upon a young child and violated the most sacred of trusts. This sentence gets justice for the victim and spares her the trauma of facing the defendant in court,” Rensselaer County DA Joel Abelove said.