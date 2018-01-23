Magnitude 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaskan coast; tsunami warning issued

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 7.9 earthquake off Alaska’s Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada’s British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: “Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland.”

Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.

An official in the state emergency operations center says there have been no reports of damage as the timeline for initial waves has passed after a tsunami warning was issued following an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck near Kodiak Island, Alaska.

Kerry Seifert, an emergency management specialist, says it is almost too soon to get damage reports as members of most communities could be seeking higher ground following the quake that struck recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning.

More information can be found at http://tsunami.gov/

