MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont Governor Phil Scott has signed a bill legalizing marijuana.

The law makes marijuana legal for adults in the state.

Gov. Scott says he does not intend to hold a bill signing ceremony because “some people don’t feel that this is a momentous occasion.”

Scott vetoed an earlier version of the bill but now it feels his concerns have been addressed.

Vermont is now the ninth state to make marijuana legal for adults.

The law goes into effect on July 1.