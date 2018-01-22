Man pleads guilty to grand larceny charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A notorious Capital Region criminal has pleaded guilty to grand larceny charges.

Anthony Aubin convinced a man to give him $10,000 last summer. He said it was to buy the claiming rights to two harness horses.

Saratoga Police say the horses were never available. One was retired and the other was owned.

This wasn’t Aubin’s first run with the police. Aubin made false allegations about an Albany officer back in 2016 and accused him of having sexual contact with a child.

He was also arrested a couple of months before that for allegedly using bad checks to buy sports cars.

Aubin will be sentenced in the beginning of March.