Man accused of possessing, distributing child pornography arrested

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Gansevoort man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Joshua Brackett, 33, is accused of possessing and distributing explicit and illegal videos.

An investigator with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was able to access and download videos shared by his IP address last month. A search warrant was conducted at his home last Friday and his computer was seized.

Brackett’s wife allegedly admitted to investigators that she had seen one of the videos on that computer about three weeks ago.