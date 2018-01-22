Jury selection starts in corruption case against former top Cuomo aide

By Published:

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jury selection began Monday in the corruption case against Joe Percoco — a former top advisor to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Percoco is accused accepting bribes from a Syracuse developer and an energy company in exchange for state favors worth millions of dollars. He is also accused of extortion.

The charges against Percoco were included in an indictment that also goes after Louis Ciminelli and others regarding a Buffalo Billion bid-rigging scheme. That case will be tried separately.

Percoco’s case is expected to last several weeks.

