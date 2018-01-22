Health officials still urging Americans to get the flu shot

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With such an active flu season, the CDC is urging anyone who has not been vaccinated to go and get a flu shot immediately.

“The flu shot is as effective as it usually is. There are many strains out there. There’s one strain that it’s maybe 10 percent effective, but for the other strains, it’s very effective,” Dr. Jim Saperstone, of Capital Care Pediatrics, said.

Doctor says that it’s never too late to get protected.

“Everyone should really get the flu shot. Especially people who are sick, who have preexisting conditions like diabetes and asthma, the very young, and the very old.

Those who have already contracted virus need to be cautious around others.

“If you think at all that you’re sick with the flu this time of year, don’t spread it. Wash your hands, and of course, the most important thing is the flu is spread by droplets from your nose or from coughing.”

The most commonly recommended prevention technique is still a good old-fashioned shot.

Experts say after getting the shot, it will take about two weeks for antibodies to build up and protect against the virus, but my chances of getting sick are significantly lower.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s