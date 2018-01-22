Health officials still urging Americans to get the flu shot

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With such an active flu season, the CDC is urging anyone who has not been vaccinated to go and get a flu shot immediately.

“The flu shot is as effective as it usually is. There are many strains out there. There’s one strain that it’s maybe 10 percent effective, but for the other strains, it’s very effective,” Dr. Jim Saperstone, of Capital Care Pediatrics, said.

Doctor says that it’s never too late to get protected.

“Everyone should really get the flu shot. Especially people who are sick, who have preexisting conditions like diabetes and asthma, the very young, and the very old.

Those who have already contracted virus need to be cautious around others.

“If you think at all that you’re sick with the flu this time of year, don’t spread it. Wash your hands, and of course, the most important thing is the flu is spread by droplets from your nose or from coughing.”

The most commonly recommended prevention technique is still a good old-fashioned shot.

Experts say after getting the shot, it will take about two weeks for antibodies to build up and protect against the virus, but my chances of getting sick are significantly lower.