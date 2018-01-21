Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island to reopen amid shutdown

By Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 11, 2008, file photo, the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island, bottom, is seen near Ellis island, middle, and the historic Central Railroad of New Jersey Terminal, top, in Jersey City, N.J. A low-rise hotel or an amusement park could be coming to Liberty State Park if some of the developments outlined Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2915, in a report from Gov. Chris Christies administration come to fruition. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

The two sites have been closed due to the federal government shutdown.

The Democratic Cuomo says the sites are vital to the state’s tourism industry, so the state will spend about $65,000 per day for the federal employees who operate the sites. He says the revenue gained more than offsets the costs.

He says the state will pay for the duration of the shutdown, and the sites will be open every day.

New York had the same arrangement in 2013, during the last government shutdown.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s