NY lawmaker looks to lower the blood-alcohol legal limit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lowering the legal blood-alcohol limit for drinking and driving is what one New York lawmaker believes is the answer to save thousands of lives now lost to drunk driving.

NY State Assemblyman Felix Ortiz is re-introducing his bill that changes the limit from 0.08 to 0.05.

He says his claims are backed up by research from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine.

It typically takes about two or three drinks for most people to get a 0.05 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level.

The proposed bill hasn’t been scheduled for a vote.