Northeastern Regional Food Bank hosts largest drive in its history

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday marked the largest individually sponsored food drive in the history of the Northeastern Regional Food Bank.

For the eleventh year, volunteers collected thousands of pounds of non-perishable food donations from neighborhoods across the region.

The food is distributed to more than 60 food pantries in the area.

Last year’s drive collected enough food for more than 25,000 meals.

Volunteer Kathy Busch says their main goal is to feed the community, but also to raise awareness.

“A lot of this food here goes to people with disabilities, people that are elderly and also children. And those are really the most vulnerable people with hunger,” said Kathy Busch, volunteer.

If you missed today’s food drive, the regional food bank is still accepting volunteers, food and monetary donations throughout the year.