EPA reviewing cleanup of Hudson River

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it’s received nearly 2,000 public comments as it reviews its $1.7 billion super-fund cleanup of the upper Hudson River.

The agency is expected to finalize its review of the cleanup early this year.

There are nearly 3,000 pages of comments.

General Electric removed millions of cubic yards of PCB contaminated sediment. But, New York State officials and other critics say the river is still too contaminated to end cleanup efforts.