Capital Region impacted by government shutdown

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are several military installations located throughout the Capital Region.

So how will they fair during the government shutdown?

Employees at the Watervliet Arsenal have been told to report for their normal work hours until they’re told otherwise.

The Arsenal is an Army-owned and operated manufacturing facility, it’s also home to the Army’s premier research and design facility for large caliber weapons.

The Navy’s nuclear power training unit in Ballston Spa is also currently operating normally according its website.

The unit trains sailors to operate nuclear power plants onboard Navy aircraft carriers and submarines.