CANCELED: John Legend, James Taylor gala celebration concert at Times Union Center canceled

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A major concert featuring James Taylor, John Legend, Jim Belushi, and Moriah Formica scheduled for January 26 at the Times Union Center has been canceled.

A Times Union Center representative said in a press release Sunday morning that the Grand Re-Opening Celebration Gala was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances involving the promoter of the show.

The concert was to be a celebration of the center’s atrium renovations and ongoing renovations on the concourse of the arena.

According to the Times Union Center, refunds will be available at the original point of purchase immediately. Tickets purchased online through Ticketmaster or over the phone will be automatically refunded to the credit card used to make the purchase.

A press event is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, where a Times Union Center representative will be available to answer questions about the cancellation.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest information.