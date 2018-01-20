Suspicious, explosive style devices found in town of Knox

KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriffs report that several suspicious, explosive style devices were found at the town of Knox transfer station on Saturday.

Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the town of Knox transfer station located at 163 Street Road for several suspicious objects that were inside of a dumpster.

Deputies observed several devices with electrical wires attached, along with a package of commercial grade SEMTEX-H. The New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit was contacted and after arrival deemed all the devices immobile and safe.

At this time, there are no criminal charges pending but the investigation is ongoing.