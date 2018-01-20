Suspicious, explosive style devices found in town of Knox

Web Staff Published: Updated:

KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriffs report that several suspicious, explosive style devices were found at the town of Knox transfer station on Saturday.

Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the town of Knox transfer station located at 163 Street Road for several suspicious objects that were inside of a dumpster.

Deputies observed several devices with electrical wires attached, along with a package of commercial grade SEMTEX-H.  The New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit was contacted and after arrival deemed all the devices immobile and  safe.

At this time, there are no criminal charges pending but the investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s