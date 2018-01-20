Stillwater community remembers deputy sheriff William Marshall

Published:

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community gathered today to remember a former sheriff’s deputy and longtime baseball coach.

Calling hours for retired Deputy Sheriff William Marshall were held at Stillwater High School on Saturday morning, followed by a funeral service.

Marshall passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He served as a deputy for the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department for more than 33 years.

He was also a beloved coach, and taught many kids to love the game of baseball. Marshall was 62 years old.

