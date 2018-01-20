Ronald McDonald House Charities raise money for children in hospitals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Ronald McDonald House Charities of Albany radio-thon at Crossgates Mall is the house’s biggest fundraising event.

This year, they’ve raised more than $146,000, smashing last year’s total by more than $10,000.

All proceeds go towards helping families stay together while supporting a sick child in the hospital.

NEWS10 ABC’S own john gray was there this afternoon signing his new book “God Needed a Puppy” along with New York Yankees pitcher and Colonie native, Tommy Kahnle.