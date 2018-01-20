Ronald McDonald House Charities raise money for children in hospitals

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Ronald McDonald House Charities of Albany radio-thon at Crossgates Mall is the house’s biggest fundraising event.

This year, they’ve raised more than $146,000, smashing last year’s total by more than $10,000.

All proceeds go towards helping families stay together while supporting a sick child in the hospital.

NEWS10 ABC’S own john gray was there this afternoon signing his new book “God Needed a Puppy” along with New York Yankees pitcher and Colonie native, Tommy Kahnle.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s