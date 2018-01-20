National Women’s March attracts thousands to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last year’s women’s march started a movement that generated change at the local and national level, as people took to the streets all over the world to make their voices heard.

On Saturday, it took place again including in Albany.

West Capitol Park was the site of thousands of people rallying here to show they can make a difference.

While last year’s theme was to denounce President Trump’s and his proposed agenda the day after his inauguration, this year it was to encourage people to get out and vote in the midterm elections in the fall.

In doing so, they promoted all human rights, including gender, sex, race and religious rights.

Also they recognized the #METOO Movement that’s been happening in recent months, as people are feeling more comfortable to share their stories of sexual harassment and abuse.

Throughout the rally women and men chanted about what they want to change and celebrated what they’ve achieved since the first march.

There was a lot of energy in the park and they want to keep that momentum going and moving forward.

“Everybody thought oh this resistance will fizzle out, well it’s not fizzled out, we’re still here, we’re going to keep pushing and that’s kind of what we want to show,” said Castina Charles, Women’s March Albany co-organizer.

“I think that we are reminding our government that we are the people and that what matters to us matters,” said Sara Salitan-Thiell, who was in attendance from Poestenkill, N.Y.