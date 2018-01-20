National Parks close due to government shutdown

Web Staff Published:

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a result of the federal government shutdown, national parks are unable to fully staff their properties, thus forcing them to close.

All park buildings, including the visitor center and restrooms are closed.

Trails and parking areas will remain open to the public, but keep in mind that during the shutdown they will not collect trash, or maintain roads and walkways, including plowing and ice melting.

They’re urging anyone who enters to do so at their own risk.

Locally the Saratoga Battlefield national park is closed, Martin Van Buren historic site in Kinderhook and the Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt sites are also closed in Hyde Park, N.Y.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s