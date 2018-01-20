National Parks close due to government shutdown

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a result of the federal government shutdown, national parks are unable to fully staff their properties, thus forcing them to close.

All park buildings, including the visitor center and restrooms are closed.

Trails and parking areas will remain open to the public, but keep in mind that during the shutdown they will not collect trash, or maintain roads and walkways, including plowing and ice melting.

They’re urging anyone who enters to do so at their own risk.

Locally the Saratoga Battlefield national park is closed, Martin Van Buren historic site in Kinderhook and the Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt sites are also closed in Hyde Park, N.Y.