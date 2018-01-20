Flooding expected for Schenectady County near Mohawk River

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Those living in low lying areas near the Mohawk River are on notice potential flooding could be on the way.

“It’s almost like spring right now,” said area resident, Tom Chilton

Schenectady residents out for their morning walks enjoyed the mild weather and marveled at the frozen Mohawk.

“It’s like a glacier,” said Richard Vang, local resident.

“It’s very serene and I’ve never seen, in the three and a half years I’ve been here, I’ve never seen ice chunks this big,” Chilton said.

But, that same ice is causing concern after serious flooding just last weekend.

“This year was the most intense I’ve seen,” Vang said.

The Schenectady Police Department described how they are monitoring the water levels.

“By sending officers down on a regular basis, making sure nothing looks different than it did yesterday or the day before,” said Sgt. Jeff McCutcheon.

Also, they described how residents can stay alert while they remain under flood advisory.

“The alert system is a reverse 911 system. Anyone who has a listed phone number will receive information about any emergency in the county,” Sgt. McCutcheon said.

Resident Richard Vang says he will definitely be signing up for the text alert system.

“I ride the train and the train gives me texts and the greyhound bus gives me texts, so why not? There may be other alerts that you don’t know about so it would be useful to be on that,” Vang said.

How do you actually sign up for this emergency alert system? You do it online at schenectadycounty.com/rapidnotify. You create a login and you enter your home and mobile phone number. That is how the county can actually send you automated texts and phone calls so you know if you are in any immediate danger.