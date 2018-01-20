2 Texas men pulled over in Colonie for DWI and weapons in a tractor trailer

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, New York State Troopers from the Clifton Park and Latham barracks collaborated on an arrest of two individuals following a traffic stop on I-87 in the Town of Colonie.

Troopers responded to a report of a tractor trailer weaving and cutting off other vehicles as it drove southbound on I-87 from Saratoga County into Albany County. They discovered a Volvo tractor trailer as it moved unsafely between lanes and stopped the vehicle in Colonie.

The tractor trailer was operated by 46 year-old Doyne Muhammad of Dallas, Texas. Muhammad failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) in a commercial vehicle.

After more investigation it was discovered that the passenger, 25 year-old Tevin Bruner of Crowley, Texas, was in possession of a loaded handgun which was located inside the cab of the truck.

Both men were taken into custody at the NYS Police Latham barracks.

Muhammad was charged with several vehicle and traffic violations. Bruner was charged with weapons felonies and misdemeanors.

Both individuals will appear in the Town of Colonie court on January 22nd.