What happens during a government shutdown?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – With a government shutdown looming, here’s what would happen during the shutdown.

Congress and the President must enact interim or full-year appropriations by the beginning of the federal fiscal year (October 1) for many governmental activities to continue operating.

SOCIAL SECURITY

Social security checks would still be issued during a government shutdown. The impact of a shutdown may affect things like processing new claims and other administrative functions.

MEDICAID

Care for beneficiaries should not be interrupted during a government shutdown. Delays may occur in processing new enrollments.

MILITARY

Active military members will continue serving.

FEDERAL WORKERS

Furloughed federal workers will receive back pay once the shutdown ends.

Air traffic controllers, prison guards and border patrol agents will remain on the job. NASA Mission Control will continue supporting astronauts serving on the Space Station.

CARE THROUGH THE VA

All VA medical facilities and clinics would remain fully operational including inpatient care, outpatient care, prescriptions, surgeries, dental treatment, extended care, mental health care, nursing home care, special health services for women veterans and vet centers.

Delays in claims processing and payments in compensation, pension, education, and vocational rehabilitation programs are anticipated. Full effect depends on the length of a government shutdown.

IRS AND TAXES

The IRS would halt non-automated collections and tax processing activities but would continue activities necessary for the protection of government property.

Telephone customer service is expected to be halted during a government shutdown.

POST OFFICE

The United States Postal Service would continue to deliver mail during a government shutdown.

FEDERAL COURTS

Federal courts will still be able to try cases and have funding for approximately two weeks. Check with the court about any impacts.

HOME BUYING

Anyone in the middle of purchasing a home should contact their lender immediately. All 80 regional Department of Housing and Urban Development offices will close.

The Federal Housing Administration, which insures and guarantees a large number of single-family mortgages and rental and multifamily properties, will stop operations.

SMALL BUSINESS LOANS

New applications for small business loans and loan guarantees will be immediately halted.

COLLEGES

Depending on the duration of a government shutdown, most colleges and universities will avoid mass layoffs. Most schools have a mix of federal and state aid.

Colleges and universities in the process of getting financial aid may not be able to provide awards to incoming students.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

State and federal extended benefits are mandatory spending and will not be affected if a shutdown occurs.

PASSPORT PROCESSING

State Consular functions, both domestic and abroad, are funded by fees-for-service and will not be immediately impacted by a government work stoppage.

Passport offices operated in federal buildings may be forced to shut down.

NATIONAL PARKS

National Parks would be closed for public use.

Information compiled by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Rep. Juan Vargas. Many federal government websites will not be updated until the government shutdown has concluded.

The government has until midnight to reach a deal on spending. The last time the government shutdown was in 2013 for 16 days.