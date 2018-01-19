Stockade neighborhood braces for flooding with temperatures on the rise

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With warm temperatures expected this weekend and in the upcoming weeks, emergency management officials are worried about flooding in a local neighborhood, the Stockade.

It may be cold today, but temperatures are expected to creep up a bit this weekend and rain is expected early next week.

Due to the condition the Mohawk River is in right now, the city of Schenectady is alerting people who live here in the stockade that this neighborhood could experience some flooding.

The river is loaded with ice jams and those can block the natural flow of the river and with nowhere for the water to go, it could swell up and cause flooding to communities along the river.

In the weather advisory the city sent out, they say Schenectady police, fire and county emergency management officials will constantly be monitoring the area and say that residents should be preparing themselves for flooding and should be ready to evacuate.

Residents who have an unlisted landline number or who only use their cell phone are encouraged to use Schenectady County’s rapid notification call system for updated information.

You can register online at SCHENECTADY COUNTY’s website.