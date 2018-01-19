Pothole repairs needed in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just when we are grateful not to be driving through piles of snow and slush, a new challenge arrives.

Potholes are plaguing area roads thanks to the inclement weather and a lot of salt.

This is a busy time of year. Crews can easily fill hundreds of potholes daily.

The latest challenge to winter is maneuvering around potholes. They’re wreaking havoc on our roads and our cars.

“You just go over a huge pothole and you’re like wow that probably messed up my car,” Julia Hendley said.

“Whenever I go through those potholes I’m like oh geez. I feel like I have to refill my tires more often,” Sofia Villela said.

Some cars driving on the opposite side of the Henry Johnson Blvd. but the potholes are unavoidable.

“It’s like a minefield it’s crazy! Come on where’s the cold patch.”

It’s not just the number of potholes on Henry Johnson but the size of them. One in the middle is five inches deep and more than six feet in diameter.

Albany’s Department of General Services crews use what’s called a Durapatch Machine – a permanent asphalt fix, repairing the road before your car is damaged next.

“This tire dropped into it and just caught the side of the pothole that was big enough just to jag an edge to stick into the side of the tire. That’s all it takes,” George Dunbrook, of Dunbrook LTD. Mobil, said.

Dunbrook sees many damaged tires this time of year. The cost to replace can range anywhere from $100 to $700.

“This time of year, it pays to have fat tires on your car.”

Crews patching up the mess is a sight for sore eyes because some say a smooth ride sets the tone for the city.

“I want to feel good riding around in the city. I don’t want to feel like I’m riding around in a beat-up city,” James Davis said.

We know there are still many roads with gaping holes. It’s just that time of year.

If you approaching a pothole remember, slow down, lifting your foot off the brake right before so you coast over the pothole.