National Popcorn Day honors a longtime movie theater snack

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Popcorn Day is chance to enjoy as much of this salty snack as you want, and maybe try new combinations.

After some research, it is believed that corn kernels and several popped kernels were discovered in an old bat cave in New Mexico.

It’s a relationship with movie theaters dates back to the Great Depression when people were looking for cheap fun and movies fit the bill.

Corn kernels were so cheap that independent vendors started selling it outside the doors of the theater, which made the movie theaters themselves, start selling popcorn. Now, it’s just the way it is.