Man accused of sexually abusing teen

STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually abused a teen under the age of 17.

August Depolito, 23, was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say they became aware of the incident after the victim reported it to a sheriff’s deputy.

Depolito was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at (518)-828-3344.