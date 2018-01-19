Local WWII veteran honored with flag display

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A WWII veteran was recognized for his services at the American Italian Heritage Museum on Friday.

Back in 2014, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy recognized Father Anthony Sidoti as the Albany County Honor-a-Vet for his service during WWII.

On Friday, McCoy presented the flag flown in Washington, D.C. honoring Father Sidoti to the American Italian Heritage Museum.

The flag will be displayed in the museum’s special military room. The museum is the largest Italian American museum in the east.