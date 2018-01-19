Local WWII veteran honored with flag display

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A WWII veteran was recognized for his services at the American Italian Heritage Museum on Friday.

Back in 2014, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy recognized Father Anthony Sidoti as the Albany County Honor-a-Vet for his service during WWII.

On Friday, McCoy presented the flag flown in Washington, D.C. honoring Father Sidoti to the American Italian Heritage Museum.

The flag will be displayed in the museum’s special military room. The museum is the largest Italian American museum in the east.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s