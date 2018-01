WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Homes and Community Renewal and Rebuilding Together Saratoga County are celebrating a new home for a family from Wilton who lost everything in a fire.

David Johnson and Elizabeth Millett along with their three grandchildren lost their home at 21 Nichols Road to a fire back in March.

Rebuilding Together Saratoga County replaced the family’s home using approximately $95,000 in funds.