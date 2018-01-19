Local athlete competing with Olympic Bobsled Team

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local athlete is living out the chance of a lifetime.

Next month, he’ll be representing the U.S. at the Winter Olympics.

You don’t have to go far into town to see the passion these folks have for one of their own, the newest member of the Olympic Bobsled Team.

Ask anyone who lives here.

“It’s absolutely crazy.”

Just a small town that’s now on the world stage.

“It’s a good achievement. Something to be proud of.”

Because of Codie Bascue, excitement is everywhere.

“Everybody is feeling that way because we’re from nowheresville and someone is going to the Olympics and representing, I think that’s really awesome.”

Codie might be a folk hero now, but Paxton Delmorme knew him way back when.

“I’ve known Cody since we were 5 or 6 years old.”

The two of them grew up playing sports together – football, baseball, you name it.

Bobsledding, that was a game changer.

“As soon as he got in that sled, that’s all he wanted to do for the rest of his life.”

The two spent years training together.

“That is when I was in 4th Grade and he was in 5th.”

“This when we won our first gold medal back in 2010.”

“Truly it’s incredible how far he’s come and to see him at this level is just amazing.”

“Back then it was just an adventure we were chasing, you know?”

Now Codie has made the Olympic Bobsled Team. He’ll be on the global stage next month with the entire community cheering him on.

“It’s amazing. The Olympics is a once in a lifetime thing.”

Including his childhood friend, who’s been cheering him on since day one.

Get this, the local store in town Putorti has already ordered 70 banners and more than 90 yard signs that will help cheer Codie on.

They say you won’t be able to go anywhere in town and not see support for him.