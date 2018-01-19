Fender benders keeping local body shops busy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Snow and ice and roller coaster temperatures means fender benders and car parts end up needing repairs and local body shops are at capacity.

Slippery situations can catch even the savviest winter drivers off guard.

“It’s not just the damage on the cars it’s the potential for people to get hurt,” Bob Caprara, of Caprara’s Auto Body Shop, said.

Caprara has taken in 25 cars this week for weather-related collisions. A small dent will rack up a $4,000 bill.

“A UPS guy actually backed into this guy.”

Replacing a bumper costs $3,500.

It’s all in a day’s work for Caprara and crew who are busy repairing what most likely could have been prevented.

“Everybody’s in a big rush everybody’s constantly looking at their phones, that all relates to why we’re in here.”

So don’t rush, spend some extra time heating up your car, and brush it off.

Yo-yo temperatures making for a driver’s worst nightmare – black ice.

“By the time it really starts to melt the sun goes down it freezes back up and before you know it you got a skating rink.”

Fender benders happen and headlights can be replaced and have parts fixed.

“You can see everything is just kind of, instead of this fender bowing in and up”

Caprara knows these drivers were lucky.

“This could have been a tragedy right here and it’s just a small dent it’s a relatively easy fix.”

When snow piles up on your car, you may be tempted to reach for a broom or a shovel. Don’t do that, you’ll be left with scratches on your car come spring.