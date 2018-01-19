Building manager pleads guilty to charges in fatal Schenectady fire

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A building inspector has pleaded guilty to charges against him for his role in a fire that killed four people almost two years ago.

Jason Sacks was the man who was in charge of making sure the fire alarms worked in Jay Street apartment building in Schenectady. The building ended up catching fire.

At the time of the fire, both Sacks and his co-defendant Kenneth Tyre, a code enforcement officer, were charged with not doing basic inspections on the building.

Sacks pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. He’s expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.