Will propane legislation help with deliveries?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – By now you’ve likely seen our reports on delayed propane deliveries in our area. The New York Attorney General’s Office says the majority of complaints concern a company called Ferrallgas.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are working to fast track legislation meant to help customers get the fuel they need during the cold winter months.

If passed, would the bill make a difference?

Many suppliers say they wish the bill wasn’t being rushed through so fast so that lawmakers could get some input from those in the industry.

“I would wish that the pace of everything would just slow down,” Rick Cummings, Vice President of Mulhern Gas in Hudson, said.

NEWS10 ABC asked him about legislation that would allow other suppliers to fill customers propane tanks in times of emergencies.

“We haven’t in our case had any issues. I’d hate to see the baby thrown out with the bath water for an isolated incident.”

It’s all fallout from the Ferrallgas debacle where customers were left without heat because other suppliers refused to fill tanks owned by another company.

The bill passed the Assembly and is on its way to the Senate, but Cummings says he wishes lawmakers reached out to those in the propane industry to better.

“I think that’s a possibility that companies will still refuse to fill up other companies’ tanks. Again, seen from our eyes when we make a delivery we want to make sure that everything is safe.”

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D-Amsterdam) helped spearhead the legislation. He says the bill makes it much like owning your own tank.

“The law doesn’t change anything other than if it’s an emergency and you have no heat you can do what people that own their tanks do. You can go to a different supplier and get the fuel that you need and keep the heat on.”

Lawmakers hope the bill will pass the Senate as soon as next week.