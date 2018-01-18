Schenectady ARC partners with Union College to provide alternative education

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady ARC has dozens of programs that help those with disabilities maintain a high quality of life and continue to grow and make progress.

“The Discovery Academy” is a Without Walls Day habilitation program that operates on the campus of Union College.

It gives participants to experience life at college; everything from academics to social situations.

Participants use two 45 minute class blocks during the day to work on a blended curriculum.

Academic preparedness for high school equivalency is a course aligns with college and career readiness standards. You can study at your own pace for assessments in reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies. It assists students in preparing for their high school equivalency exam.

Participants learn how to use public transportation, find and use community resources they need.

Additionally, those in the program also spend time with Union College students to eat lunch and participate in various workshops such as a physics lab and creative arts.