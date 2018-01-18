Lawmakers react to opioid tax proposal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The entire nation is facing an opioid epidemic, so Governor Andrew Cuomo pitched one idea during his budget proposal to try and help slow the problem.

This solution might end up hurting the people that do actually need to use opioids for severe issues.

“It would be unfortunate to impose a surcharge that might potentially hurt people like that who are legitimately needing and using opioids,” Assemblyman Mary Beth Walsh (R-Saratoga County) said.

For Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, this issue hits close to home

“My father for example, when he was very sick and really dying from cancer, needed to use opioids just to relieve the enormous pain that he felt.”

During his budget proposal, Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed creating a two cent surcharge for each milligram of the opioid ingredient in prescription drugs. It is believed this would generate around $127 million the first year which would all go towards the Opioid Prevention, Treatment and Recovery Fund. But what has some concerned is who would end up paying for this added cost.

“We’re not really sure right now. Directly it’s not going to be the consumer, but indirectly it will be the consumer because at some point either the wholesaler or the pharmacy will have to raise their prices,” Assemblyman John McDonald (D-Cohoes) said.

Assemblyman McDonald who is also a pharmacist, explains that while people with cancer or other serious conditions do need to use opioids, there often can be a different pain treatment for many others. He said that changing people’s mindset on what medicine they should be using for pain is why he will be introducing legislation that will help limit the number of pills people can get from their prescription.

“Maybe they only want 10 pills or 20 pills. Legally, I don’t have a mechanism unless I’m out of stock. I don’t have a legal mechanism to do that.”

Both Assemblymembers agree, however, that if this legislation is pursued further in the houses, they want to be sure that the money from this surcharge will go towards the Opioid Recovery Fund.

“Sometimes money could get diverted to other uses. I want to be sure if we’re doing this, that the money really is going to help,” Assemblywoman Walsh said.

“Society needs to look at addiction no different than how we’re looking at treating hypertension or diabetes. It’s a disease and we need to take a comprehensive approach,” Assemblyman McDonald said.