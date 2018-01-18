Lark Street business for sale on Craigslist

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ramona’s Café has been a Lark Street mainstay for years and the cozy spot known for opening its doors to the homeless is now up for grabs on Craigslist.

The owner of this colorful café is turning a page, closing the quirky breakfast spot for a life of organic farming.

“I grew up with a lot of homeless people and I pretty much made a safe place where they can come,” Ramona Oliver said.

For good company, even a free meal here and there, Oliver was homeless for two decades. She opened this café, proving everyone wrong.

“People said how do you start a restaurant with no money Ramona? So I borrowed a couple thousand dollars and here we are 16 years later.”

More than a cafe, it’s an art gallery and a place where Ramona takes young people under her wing.

“It was like connection. Immediately, I was like she should be my mom,” Christie Meisner said.

When Meisner was going through hard times, she found comfort within these cozy walls as Ramona’s right hand.

“It just shows compassion and empathy and people are starting to lose that,” Meisner said.

After 16 years serving kindness and breakfast, Ramona is moving on to her real passion – organic farming.

“I just like to serve healthy food, and eat healthy food, and stay healthy.”

Meisner is along for the ride and she’ll sell the veggies and herbs at area farmer’s markets and continue to soak in her mentor’s guidance.

“I wanna learn everything that she can teach me honestly.”

As for the future of the sanctuary, Ramona says Lark Street’s friendly community will fill the void.

“What makes it special? We do,” Ramona said.

You can find the cafe listed on Craigslist but it’s not available for anybody. Ramona wants to find the right person to fill her space.