Amazon narrows list for second headquarters to 20 locations

By Published: Updated:
This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

SEATTLE (NEWS10) – Amazon announced a narrowed list for a second headquarters to 20 locations.

Amazon says it expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction and have 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Here are the 20 locations being considered for its second headquarters:

Credit: Amazon

According to Amazon, it is looking for a location with strong local and regional talent, especially in software development and related fields.

Locally, the City of Rensselaer submitted a bid to be considered for Amazon’s new headquarters.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s