Amazon narrows list for second headquarters to 20 locations

SEATTLE (NEWS10) – Amazon announced a narrowed list for a second headquarters to 20 locations.

Amazon says it expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction and have 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Here are the 20 locations being considered for its second headquarters:

According to Amazon, it is looking for a location with strong local and regional talent, especially in software development and related fields.

Locally, the City of Rensselaer submitted a bid to be considered for Amazon’s new headquarters.