ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Medical College is receiving some much-needed funding to help combat this year’s flu epidemic.

The college announced Thursday it received $1.9 million grant to study flu complications.

Chair of the Department of Immunology Dennis Metzget and members of his lab have been trying to discover ways to prevent severe lung inflammation caused by the flu.

Experts say most flu-related deaths are caused by severe lung inflammation and secondary infections in the lungs.