1/18 Pet Connection: Caramel

Caramel

How does a black dog get a candy name? Well, simply because she is as sweet as can be!

Meet Caramel, a 2-year-old female terrier mix! Caramel loves people and will just simply roll onto her back for a belly rub! She loves, loves, loves her toys and did we mention, getting belly rubs.

Caramel is just fine with other dogs. She loves to run and play and wrestle with the others. Caramel is too interested in cats though.

This sweet girl is currently enrolled in the AKC Canine Good Citizen program because she is so great with people. She is a quick student at learning new skills!

Did I say she also likes to give kisses….and YES….Big Belly Rubs !!!

She was a rescue from a High kill shelter in Alabama…so happy she is in New York now !

11th Hour Rescue 518-223-5589

