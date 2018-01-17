Snow plowing app comes to the Capital Region

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s an app for that.

A new app has made its way into the Capital Region, and it’s perfect for a snowy day. If you need your driveway plowed, download the app and let it do the rest.

A company called Plowz and Mowz will do the work for you. Think of it as the Uber of snow plowing.

Once you download the app, write in your address, explain how many cars can fit into your driveway, and how much snow is covering it. It will then give you a quote, so you’re not blindsided by the price.