SNOW DAY! RCS Superintendent goes sledding in snow day announcement

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Snow Day! The Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District is closed Wednesday and a local school superintendent took the opportunity to trade in his dress shoes for snow boots.
The video posted on the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk CSD Facebook page Wednesday morning shows superintendent Brian Bailey embracing the snow and sledding down a hill wearing a full suit and tie, joyfully announcing the snow day.
“Due to inclement weather, RCS is closed today, Jan. 17. Superintendent Bailey hopes everyone has a safe and exciting snow day!” says post’s caption.
The post is being shared on social media and receiving great feedback.
“The girls loved watching this!!! Awesome way to connect with your students!!!” said one commenter. “This man is just too much!!!! In a good way, of course!!!” said another.
Watch the video below.