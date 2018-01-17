SNOW DAY! RCS Superintendent goes sledding in snow day announcement

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Snow Day! The Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District is closed Wednesday and a local school superintendent took the opportunity to trade in his dress shoes for snow boots.

The video posted on the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk CSD Facebook page Wednesday morning shows superintendent Brian Bailey embracing the snow and sledding down a hill wearing a full suit and tie, joyfully announcing the snow day.

“Due to inclement weather, RCS is closed today, Jan. 17. Superintendent Bailey hopes everyone has a safe and exciting snow day!” says post’s caption.

The post is being shared on social media and receiving great feedback.

Watch the video below.