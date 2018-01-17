Police looking for two suspected of stealing from bottle return

MELROSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are asking for help identifying two people who were caught on camera stealing from the Melrose Fire Department bottle return.

In addition to the fire department’s bottle return, Cambridge Police Chief George Bell said the two suspects were also stealing from the local Boy Scout bottle return.

Bell said the tan van seen in the surveillance video had also been seen around the Boy Scout bottle bin. Several hundred dollars worth of bottles have been stolen from the boy scouts, Bell said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department.