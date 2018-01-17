Police looking for two suspected of stealing from bottle return

By Published:

MELROSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are asking for help identifying two people who were caught on camera stealing from the Melrose Fire Department bottle return.

In addition to the fire department’s bottle return, Cambridge Police Chief George Bell said the two suspects were also stealing from the local Boy Scout bottle return.

Bell said the tan van seen in the surveillance video had also been seen around the Boy Scout bottle bin. Several hundred dollars worth of bottles have been stolen from the boy scouts, Bell said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s