Police: Amsterdam man arrested for shoving, damaging airport Rent-A-Car kiosk

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man was arrested Sunday after pushing over a car rental kiosk at the Albany International Airport, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office says Shawn Schaffer, 34, became and loud and irritated Sunday around 2:23 p.m. at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car kiosk over a company policy prohibiting him from using his debit card to rent a vehicle. Schaffer then allegedly pushed the kiosk onto the ground, damaging it.

Schaffer was charged with felony criminal mischief in the third degree and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to return to Colonie Town Court later in January.