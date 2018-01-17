NY senators push for new gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is one of the top states with the toughest gun laws in the country, but a few state senators announced they will be advocating for new gun legislation.

The Extreme Risk Protection Order Bill would restrict the purchase and possession of guns from people the court has determined will most likely hurt themselves or others.

“Prevention is worth an ounce of cure,” Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon said. “Prevention is the leading reason why we need these prevention orders.”

“It concerns me, particularly as a member of the LGBTQ community, is the opportunity for families to intervene when an individual is suicidal,” Sen. Brad Hoylman said.

If a person is exhibiting warning signs, family members or law enforcement would be able to recommend to a court that their guns be taken away. The courts could then keep those guns away for up to a year. They would be able to appeal, however.

Sen. Brian Kavanagh listed what is a warning sign.

“Prior violent behavior, erratic behavior, evidence of substance or alcohol abuse, prior violations involving guns,” he said.

The bill passed the assembly last year but did not make it through the senate.

“We’re going to make the case to every member of both houses of the legislature and to the governor that this is a bill we need to enact this year,” Kavanagh said.

With bills like the Safe Act already in place, some gun advocates are against the proposal. NEWS10 ABC called the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, which said it will not be supporting the bill because they believe there are already similar laws in place.

Connecticut, Indiana, California and Washington have already passed similar bills.