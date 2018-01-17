Neighbors helping neighbors: Digging out from Wednesday’s winter weather

(NEWS10) – Much of the Capital Region and parts of Massachusetts woke up to a fresh coat of snow Wednesday, and the snow keeps on coming. But people all over the area are making the best of the winter weather.

With so many schools closed, Wednesday could be a perfect day to grab a sled and head to the park.

“I have two grandkids. I haven’t seen them yet today but I’m sure they’re excited about the school closings,” said Tim Houghtlin, who lives in the Berkshires.

Many were out early on Wednesday, shoveling out their cars and driveways so they can drive out and get on with their day.

Shaun Allen was one of those shoveling out Wednesday morning.

“I feel like a rat in a maze shoveling it out sometimes,” says Allen. “We were up around 6:00.”

Houghtlin was also out shoveling early.

“I do this house, my neighbor, my elderly neighbor there, and I do this house as well, so I’m up at 6,” Houghtlin says.

Road conditions were dicey for much of the morning, as snow continued to fall. But residents say it’s just business as usual in the Berkshires.

“This is not unusual,” says Houghtlin. “This is winter in the Berkshires. You get used to it.”