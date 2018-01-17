Man in serious condition after snow plow hit by SUV

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man was taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into his snow plow.

The crash took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Route 7 in Niskayuna. Police said a woman driving a white SUV crashed into a man who was driving a John Deere tractor that had a plow attached to it. Police said the man was plowing roads, sidewalks, and possibly driveways.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Ellis Hospital with injuries. She is now in police custody for suspicion of driving with alcohol in her system.

Both lanes of Route 7 in Niskayuna are closed between Mohawk and Pierce Road. It will remain closed until at least midnight.