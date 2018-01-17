Bryan Fish sentenced to nine years for lying about 2013 fatal Hulett St. fire

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man who admitted to lying about the Schenectady arson that left four people dead and Safyre Terry badly burned was sentenced Wednesday.

23-year-old Bryan Fish was sentenced to nine years in prison for lying under oath. The charge stems from his false testimony that his brother drove him, Jennica Duell, and another man from Saratoga Springs to the area of 438 Hulett Street in May 2013. Fish said he brother popped the trunk so the third man could remove a gas can, then drove away.

Fish is the fourth person to be sentenced for lying to the federal grand jury investigating the 438 Hulett Street fire.