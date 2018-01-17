Bryan Fish sentenced to nine years for lying about 2013 fatal Hulett St. fire

Web Staff Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man who admitted to lying about the Schenectady arson that left four people dead and Safyre Terry badly burned was sentenced Wednesday.

23-year-old Bryan Fish was sentenced to nine years in prison for lying under oath. The charge stems from his false testimony that his brother drove him, Jennica Duell, and another man from Saratoga Springs to the area of 438 Hulett Street in May 2013. Fish said he brother popped the trunk so the third man could remove a gas can, then drove away.

Fish is the fourth person to be sentenced for lying to the federal grand jury investigating the 438 Hulett Street fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s