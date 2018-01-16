Schenectady detective charged with violating court order

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A top Schenectady police officer was in court on Tuesday after an alleged incident with his ex-wife.

The charge he’s facing has also put him on administrative leave from the department.

It all stems from an alleged incident happening at the Union College ice rink earlier in the month and a violation of a court order.

There was no comment from detective Mark McCracken of the Schenectady Police Department after his court appearance on Tuesday. He turned himself in after he allegedly violated a temporary order of custody and visitation on January 7th in regards to his ex-wife Cassie Walker.

A source from inside the department tells NEWS10 ABC the issue stemmed from an alleged incident between the pair at an event their son was at the rink.

McCracken faces one charge of criminal contempt for being “in close physical proximity to Cassie Walker.”

Although he didn’t want to speak on camera on Tuesday, McCracken told NEWS10 ABC previously he believes it is all in retaliation to charges he filed against Walker last year. He claims she stole about $1,000 from his bank account.

That issue is still being resolved.

McCracken was released on his own recognizance and has a next court date of January 31 at 9 a.m.

Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford issued the following statement Tuesday evening:

On January 7th, 2018 the Schenectady Police Department became aware of an active investigation being conducted by the Schenectady County Sheriff’s department that involved Detective Lieutenant Mark McCracken. The Schenectady Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards joined the investigation at that time and worked with the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office to continue the investigation. On Monday, January 8th, Detective Lieutenant Mark McCracken was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Today, a warrant application was presented to the Schenectady City Court outlining a complaint alleged against Detective Lieutenant Mark McCracken. The warrant was endorsed by City Court Judge Mark Caruso and at 1:30 pm Detective Lieutenant Mark McCracken turned himself in to the court and was arraigned on Criminal Contempt charges and released. Detective Lieutenant Mark McCracken will remain out, suspended with pay, pending the conclusion of the internal probe. Due to the pending discipline process, no further comments will be made at this time.