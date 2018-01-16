Police seeking info on attempted burglary in Colonie

By Published: Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are looking for a man they say tried to break into several homes Tuesday morning.

Police say they received a call from a homeowner at 89 Miller Road just after 9:30 a.m. stating that a man tried to break into the backside of his home.

Officers were able to track footprints to several other homes on the road and eventually down to the Valley View Apartment Complex.

Police are looking for a white man, 6′ tall, thin build, and wearing a jacket with fur on it. He was last seen on foot headed toward Johnson Road.

It’s unclear if the man was able to get away with anything.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at (518)-783-2744.

